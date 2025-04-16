Member of the boyband Backstreet Boys, singer Nick Carter has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and giving her STD, which led to cervical cancer. According to reports, Laura Penly filed a lawsuit against the singer and alleged that Carter forced himself on her in late 2004, when she was 19 years old and he was in his mid-20s. The singer, now 45, has vehemently denied the charges.

Fourth woman to accuse Nick Carter of sexual misconduct

This is not the first time that the singer has been accused of sexual misconduct. In her lawsuit that PEOPLE has acquired, Penly has alleged that she was in a “sexually intimate relationship” with Nick Carter and would see each other every few weeks when she visited Los Angeles between December 2004 and February 2005. Penly is the fourth woman to have accused the singer of sexual misconduct.

Penley’s lawsuit adds to a growing chorus of sexual-assault allegations against Carter. The singer was first sued by Shannon “Shay” Ruth in 2022, over an alleged assault when she was 17 in 2001.

Two more women accused Carter of rape in 2003. One of them claimed Carter raped her when she was only 15.



Carter has denied all the allegations and sued all three women for defamation, though a judge threw out his defamation claim against one.

About Penly’s lawsuit against Carter

The lawsuit adds that the duo had consensual sex three times before things took a turn for the worse. Penly claims that she insisted Carter wore a condom, but he allegedly “refused,” leading her to believe he was “clean” of STDs. She further claimed that she had never had unprotected sex with anyone before him.



The lawsuit adds that the Love Can't Wait singer “forcefully” assaulted her on his bed despite her “saying ‘no’ multiple times.”

As per the report in PEOPLE, the singer “failed to use protection to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections to” Penly. The singer also asked Penly to keep it a secret as no one would believe her.

However, he later apologised, and she went to see him again. During the visit, the singer allegedly sexually assaulted her for a second time.

The lawsuit adds that Carter “infected plaintiff with various sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer.”

She “was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer and had to undergo numerous treatments,” causing her “severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma,” according to the lawsuit.

Penly is now seeking damages over $15,000 and is demanding a jury trial over Carter’s “willful and conscious disregard” for her safety.