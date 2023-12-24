Nick Carter's sister Bobbie Jean dies a year after brother Aaron's death

Bobbie Jean, sister of Backstreet Boys' Nick and Aaron Carter, has died. She was 41. Jean passed away just a year after her brother Aaron's death. While more details about Bobbie's death are not known yet, she died in Florida, USA, on Saturday, as per multiple news outlets.



Jane Carter, Bobbie's mother, confirmed the news. In a statement to TMZ, Jane said that she needs time to process the sudden death of her daughter. "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,'' she said.



Added Jane: "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."



Sources have told PEOPLE that Bobbie died of cardiac arrest. Although there is no confirmation of this.



Over the years, tragedies have plagued the Carter family, whether it's addiction, financial trouble, or death.



Jean’s death came a year after her younger brother Aaron's tragic death. A teen star turned rapper was found dead in a bathtub at his California home in November 2022. He was 34 years old. The family lost another family member, Leslie, in 2012 due to an apparent drug overdose. Singer Nick and his sister

Angel are the only surviving Carter siblings.



Who was Bobbie Jean?



In recent years, Jean has stayed away from the limelight and preferred to live a low-key life. However, she was actively involved with their brothers in the initial years of their careers hight. She served as Aaron's wardrobe stylist during his tours. She was also part of the E! reality TV show House of Carters.



Bobbie is survived by her 8-year-old daughter, Bella.