Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl on yacht in 2003

Nick Carter, a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys, is grappling with yet another sexual assault lawsuit. This time, he has been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl aboard a yacht in 2003.

According to reports, the anonymous accuser, referred to as A.R., filed the complaint on Monday in Nevada, alleging that Carter gave her alcohol and took her virginity.

The complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, also states that the accuser suffered additional sexual abuse at the hands of Carter on other occasions, including a separate yacht encounter and an incident on his tour bus. One of these alleged assaults reportedly led to the accuser contracting a sexually transmitted disease, the lawsuit claims.

Also read: Zendaya skips Venice Film Festival due to Hollywood strikes

In response to these grave allegations, a representative for Carter released a statement to Fox News Digital. The representative vehemently denied the accusations, stating that the claims had been previously "thoroughly investigated" by the police.

The statement further noted that A.R. had faced potential criminal charges for filing a false police report in a separate incident.

"Subsequently, in a separate incident, A.R. was threatened with criminal charges for filing a false police report," the statement said. "And now she’s at it yet again. But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true. Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light."

A.R., the accuser, is seeking damages exceeding $15,000 to cover "past and future medical expenses" as well as "past and future pain and suffering." The alleged victim also requested a jury trial.

The lawsuit points to the emotional trauma and distress allegedly inflicted by Carter's actions. "Plaintiff suffered severe emotional trauma and distress, that was caused by Carter’s sexual battery to her body," the suit stated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE