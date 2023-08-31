Zendaya skips Venice Film Festival due to Hollywood strikes

Prominent Hollywood actress Zendaya has decided to skip the 80th annual Venice Film Festival due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, leaving a noticeable absence at the event. Initially scheduled to promote Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers, which was set to open the festival, Zendaya's decision reflects her commitment to supporting the industry-wide strikes.

Zendaya, who played a pivotal role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been a supporter of Hollywood strikes since the start. She chose not to attend the festival because she holds an influential position in the film industry. Her participation in the festival would have been a significant highlight, especially considering she was to be associated with the opening film of the festival.

As a result of Zendaya's absence, the Venice Film Festival commenced with the screening of the Italian World War II drama film Comandante, directed by Edoardo De Angelis. The movie, primarily set on a submarine, garnered a notable 90-second standing ovation.

The effects of the Hollywood strikes were palpable on the opening night of the festival. Notably, absent star power was acutely felt, resulting in more modest crowds gathering outside the Sala Grande Theatre. The scarcity of A-list celebrities was in stark contrast to previous editions of the prestigious event.

Despite the challenges posed by the strikes, director Damien Chazelle, who presides over the Venice jury, received enthusiastic cheers from the attendees. Director Jane Campion, an Oscar winner for her film Power of the Dog in 2021, was also seen engaging with the crowds, signing autographs and taking selfies.

The ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have garnered considerable support from within the industry, resulting in many stars skipping film festivals and other major events.

