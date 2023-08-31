Jawan audio launch: Fans go crazy as Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi take centrestage

So massive! Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had a huge audio launch event for the film in Chennai and in what style. Fans went berserk as they got to see their favourite stars come together for the massive launch event that also featured Vijay Sethupathi and both the actors engaged in some random banter that kept the audiences entertained.

Jawan has a lot riding on it with the movie projecting Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Atlee who is known for belting high-octane thrillers, Jawan has a lot of promise and fans have been excited for the film ever since it was announced. What helped their case was the thrilling trailer release that had SRK also sport a bald look, for the first time in his entire filmy career.

Shah Rukh Khan kept it simple at the Jawan audio launch

At the Jawan audio launch, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black jacket and jeans. Announcing his entry, a voice echoed, "The moment we've all been waiting for! King Khan has graced us with his presence at the Jawan pre-release event. Get ready to cheer, Let's make some noise."

In another video, SRK can be seen sitting with his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi and the film's music composer Anirudh.

Before attending the Jawan audio launch, Shah Rukh Khan was pictured offering prayers at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film Jawan.