Grammy-nominated singer Camilo teams up with Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh for Palpita

Grammy-nominated singer Camilo and Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh have joined forces to create the vibrant track Palpita, a groundbreaking collaboration released as part of the second season of Coca-Cola's international music campaign, Coke Studio. The song exemplifies the power of music in uniting diverse cultures and languages, as Camilo sings in Spanish and Diljit in Punjabi.

The song Palpita is a testament to the beauty of cross-cultural collaboration, where two acclaimed artists from different corners of the world come together to create something harmoniously unique. The song's release follows Camilo headlining two music festivals in Japan, captivating audiences with his performances.

Camilo expressed his admiration for Indian culture, saying, "I have always felt a fascination for Indian culture and its traditions... Years later, I noticed what's happening with Punjabi music and how artists like Diljit are crossing over and sharing their music, culture, and sound worldwide. I've admired Diljit for a long time, long before this collaboration came to me, so it was an incredible surprise to see it all come to life."

Also read: Zendaya skips Venice Film Festival due to Hollywood strikes

The collaboration offered Camilo an opportunity to understand Diljit's musical genius firsthand. "Working with him in the studio was a valuable learning experience because I had the chance to truly see and feel his huge heart, the richness of his melodies, his kindness, and that of his team," Camilo added.

Diljit Dosanjh, in turn, emphasized the ability of music to connect cultures, stating, "Music has this extraordinary ability to bridge cultures and create an unbreakable bond among people, and this collaboration exemplifies that beautifully."

The Punjabi singer expressed anticipation for sharing their fusion of Latino and Punjabi musical styles with the world and hoped that Palpita would resonate deeply with listeners, bringing unity and joy.

The collaborative spirit of Palpita not only celebrates the magic of music but also the interconnectedness of cultures across the globe. As artists continue to break barriers and merge influences, they create a legacy of unity and harmony through their artistry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE