/Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter's latest appearance sparks concern among fans: 'Hope he is okay...'

Backstreet Boys' lead vocalist Nick Carter aka Nickolas Gene Cartner has shocked fans with his latest appearance after he shared a picture of himself on social media, with many saying how thin he looked in the picture. The singer who often keeps sharing updates with his fans and followers left fans worried with his new selfie. But, many are also indicating the singer's stressful time in recent years.

Fans react to Nick Carter's appearance

The singer took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie of himself. Along with the picture, the caption read, "Soaking up some Vegas heat before today's rehearsals". Soon, fans flooded the comment section giving him advice to take care of his health.

One user wrote, "Stop losing weight, my love". Another user wrote, "He looks very unhealthy. Hope he is okay". "Sorry to say, but you look a bit too thin to me! I hope you're okay. I love you so much", wrote the third user. Another user wrote, "You're too thin! You have to eat a little more! To stay looking so handsome!".

Reportedly, this might have been stressful for the singer as he had lost his brother Aaron Carter in November 2022 at the age of 34. The cause of death was accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam. Before this, he also lost his sister Leslie Carter in 2012 followed by B.J Carter in 2023.

All about Nick Carter

Nick Carter, at the age of 12, auditioned for Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club and The Backstreet Boys. He was given the option to join and Carter chose to go with the group. On April 20, 1993, when he was 13 years old, Carter formed the vocal group the Backstreet Boys along with AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson. Carter is the group's youngest member. On October 14, 2022, their first holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas was released.