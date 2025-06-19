LOGIN
Every Predator movie ranked from best to worst

The Predator franchise has been a part of pop culture since 1987. Here’s how every Predator movie stacks up, ranked from best to worst.

The Predator franchise has been a part of pop culture since 1987, delivering brutal showdowns, intergalactic warriors, and plenty of spine-ripping action. Here’s how every Predator movie stacks up, ranked from best to worst.

Prey
Prey

A refreshing prequel that took the franchise back to basics with a stripped-down survival story set in 1719.

Predator
Predator

The classic that started it all. Arnold Schwarzenegger versus a near-invisible alien hunter in the jungle.

Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers

A brilliant film that expands on the lore of the franchise. Killer of Killers will have you hooked from start to finish.

Predator 2
Predator 2

Set in Los Angeles, this sequel swapped the jungle for an urban war zone. The movie earned cult status and remains a fan favourite.

Predators
Predators

This entry brought a group of killers and soldiers to an alien game reserve planet. Despite having interesting ideas, its flawed execution held the movie back.

The Predator
The Predator

This one had high expectations but ended up being a mixed bag. The messy plot and tone shifts didn’t sit well with fans or critics.

