/From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 4000 Test runs

From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 4000 Test runs. This list also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara
Virender Sehwag, known for his explosive batting, is the quickest Indian to reach 4000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 48 matches and 79 innings.
He achieved this milestone during a Test match between India and West Indies in 2006.
The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, is second on this list. He took 43 matches and 81 innings to score 4000 Test runs.
Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from the India and reached his 4000-run mark in Tests in 48 matches and 84 innings.
Cheteshwar Pujara, known for his patience and calm composure, is next on this list. He got to 4000 Test runs in just 50 matches and 84 innings.
He achieved this milestone during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka in 2017.
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the fifth quickest Indian to reach 4000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 58 matches and 86 innings.