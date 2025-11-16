LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 4000 Test runs

From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters fastest to 4000 Test runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 14:12 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 14:12 IST

From Virender Sehwag to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 4000 Test runs. This list also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara

Virender Sehwag - 79 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virender Sehwag - 79 innings

Virender Sehwag, known for his explosive batting, is the quickest Indian to reach 4000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 48 matches and 79 innings.

He achieved this milestone during a Test match between India and West Indies in 2006.

Sunil Gavaskar - 81 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sunil Gavaskar - 81 innings

The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, is second on this list. He took 43 matches and 81 innings to score 4000 Test runs.

Rahul Dravid - 84 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid - 84 innings

Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from the India and reached his 4000-run mark in Tests in 48 matches and 84 innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 84 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 84 innings

Cheteshwar Pujara, known for his patience and calm composure, is next on this list. He got to 4000 Test runs in just 50 matches and 84 innings.

He achieved this milestone during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sachin Tendulkar - 86 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar - 86 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the fifth quickest Indian to reach 4000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 58 matches and 86 innings.

Trending Photo

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99
5

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list
7

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket
5

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?
6

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases
5

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases