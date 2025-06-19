Avengers: Secret Wars could Be too big for one film, is Marvel planning a two-parter?

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, might end up being a two-parter. Secret Wars will set the stage for Phase 7 of the MCU and will help soft reboot the franchise by adding the X-Men and The Fantastic Four to the cinematic universe. Secret Wars is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2027, and now, according to insider Daniel Richtman, the movie may end up being split into two, with Part 1 in 2027 and Part 2 in 2028. Marvel did the same with its conclusion to the Infinity Saga by splitting the finale into two parts: Infinity War and Endgame.

What is Secret Wars about?

In the comics, a cosmic entity, the Beyonder, becomes fascinated with Earth's superheroes and creates a new planet called Battleworld, where superheroes from across the multiverse are forced to battle each other for the Beyonder's entertainment. Now it remains to be seen if the MCU will follow this storyline.

How does Doomsday set the stage?

For now, we will have to wait until the release of Avengers: Doomsday, where the Avengers will team up with the X-Men and Fantastic Four to take on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom and his army of meta-human variants from across the multiverse. Doom's motivations remain a mystery, but it is reported that he is trying to save his own dimension from an extinction-level event and has no qualms about sacrificing anything to save it.

It remains to be seen if this threat could be linked to the Beyonder and the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. It is also worth noting that Downey's return to the MCU is a one-off and could serve as a setup for the next big threat Earth's Mightiest Heroes will face.

Phase Six of the MCU will kick off with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing the project, and Avengers: Doomsday will be hitting the big screen worldwide on December 18, 2026.