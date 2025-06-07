The Fantastic Four: First Steps early projections hint at biggest MCU opening weekend in years

Early box office projections for Fantastic Four: The First Steps suggest one of the strongest openings for an MCU film in recent years. Since the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the MCU has struggled to regain its momentum, but Marvel Studios is hoping to reverse that trend with the launch of Phase Six.

Kicking off Phase Six this July, Fantastic Four is estimated to earn between $125 million and $136 million in the US market alone. This would be significantly higher than recent MCU releases such as Captain America: Brave New World ($100 million) and Thunderbolts ($76 million). Hopefully, the movie will be a return to form for the MCU.

What is Fantastic Four: The First Steps about?

The Fantastic Four has had several live-action adaptations over the years, with mixed success. In the comics, the team includes Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), who all gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission.

In First Steps, the team will go head-to-head with Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, a powerful cosmic being who consumes planets to survive. Galactus will be portrayed by Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson. The film will also introduce his herald, the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. Galactus and the Fantastic Four have battled many times in the comics, and fans are eager to finally witness their showdown on the big screen.

A star-studded cast

The film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The supporting cast includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25th July 2025.