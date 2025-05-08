New BTS pictures from the recent reshoots of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps are out and give us a better look at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer. Garner will be making her MCU debut in First Steps and will be playing the Shalla-Bal version of the Marvel hero.

BTS pic teases Shalla-Bal’s origin

In the picture, we see Garner wearing a stunning blue and white dress standing near the shoreline. This is most likely a flashback sequence from the film that shows how Shalla-Bal became Galactus's herald.

Silver Surfer is the herald of the world-eater Galactus and is sent to find worlds for him to devour. In the comics, Shalla-Bal is the empress of the planet Zenn-La and willingly takes on the mantle of the Silver Surfer in exchange for Galactus sparing her world.

Julia Garner used surf training to prep

In a recent interview, Julia Garner spoke about how she prepared for the role: “I have some friends that know how to surf, and they showed me some moves before I went out to London to just kind of get the body position of it all. And then I realised shortly after I was in London that I used some surf moves, but then I also used a lot of what I saw in the comic books."

Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal on the set of 'THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' for additional photography in Los Angeles.



(via: https://t.co/NXgppcgZaF) pic.twitter.com/HwPxbpvZCb — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) May 8, 2025

A star-studded cast

The main cast of the movie includes Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/vkJNJQBBmk — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 4, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a worldwide release on 25 July 2025.

