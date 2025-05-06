Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox shared his disappointment about Daredevil's exclusion from the massive superhero roster of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Cox made his MCU debut as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he reprised his role from the cancelled Netflix series.

Fans were hoping for a Daredevil cameo in Doomsday

Charlie Cox also starred in the recently released Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which was Marvel's official reboot of Netflix's Daredevil series and its spinoffs. The show was well received by audiences and critics, which fueled hopes that we would get to see a Daredevil cameo in Doomsday.

In an interview with Collider, Charlie Cox talked about not being part of Marvel's recent big reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, saying,

“It’s not there, is it? [Laughs] Listen, the way that information gets to us is the same way that it gets to everyone else normally. At least historically, that's been the case. Someone sent me the link. I looked for my name. It's not there. So, maybe one day [Laughs].”

Kingpin also left out due to copyright

Recently, his Daredevil: Born Again co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin, revealed that his character won't be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day or any MCU movie due to the complicated copyright deal between Marvel and Sony.

While it is disappointing that we won't be seeing Daredevil or the Kingpin in the MCU movies, we will get to see them in action in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently being filmed in New York and will stream on Disney+ in 2026.

