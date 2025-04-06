Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has revealed why fans will not get to see him in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day or any other MCU movie, debunking recent rumours of a cameo.

In the comics, the Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk, and Spider-Man have gone against each other multiple times. And fans were hoping to see the two face off against each other at some point in the future.

Marvel and Sony's rights issues

In a recent interview, D’Onofrio shared that due to complicated rights issues between Marvel and Sony, who owns the rights to the beloved web-slinger, the Kingpin cannot appear in any MCU movies.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor said, “It’s a very hard thing to do for Marvel to use my character. It’s a very hard thing to do because of ownership and stuff.”

“Right now, I’m only usable for television series. Not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that. It’s all caught up in rights and stuff,” he added. So it will be a while before we see Tom Holland's Spider-Man face off against one of his infamous villains.

D’Onofrio shines in Daredevil: Born Again

Meanwhile, Vincent D’Onofrio’s performance as the Kingpin in the ongoing first season of Daredevil: Born Again has been widely acclaimed by critics and fans. The series is a continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series and follows the blind vigilante Daredevil and his allies as they take on the Kingpin, who has become the Mayor of New York.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+.

