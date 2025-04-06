Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is rumoured to be in talks to join the cast of Ryan Gosling's upcoming Star Wars movie. Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool & Wolverine, is helming the movie, which is reported to be set before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

A standalone Star Wars adventure

The movie is expected to have a much smaller budget than typical Star Wars productions and will be a standalone adventure within the universe. Production is set to begin later this year.

Gosling playing a Jedi Master

According to insider MTTSH, Lucasfilm has approached Jodie Comer for an undisclosed role. Gosling is reported to play a Jedi Master who is mentoring a young Padawan while on the run from the Empire.

Levy promises a personal story

Speaking on the project, Levy, who is co-writing the movie with Jonathan Tropper, said:

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters. So I think that there is certainly a Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves."

Two upcoming Star Wars projects

Currently, there are new Star Wars projects gearing up for release, including The Mandalorian & Grogu, which continues the story of the hit Disney+ series, and the second season of Andor, a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will hit cinemas worldwide on May 22, 2026, and Andor season 2 will stream on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.

The critically acclaimed series returns.



Watch the new trailer for season 2 of Andor, streaming April 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pW23ZrvO2O — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) February 24, 2025

