It doesn’t get better than this! Diljit Dosanjh made Hollywood star Will Smith dance to his song “Cash” and we can’t decide who did a better job. Both looked at ease as they sang and danced and did bhangra while looking super desi.

Diljit Dosanjh wore a crisp white kurta pyjama set with a bright red pagdi (turban) on his head. Will Smith wore an electric blue sweatpant set and red sneakers. The two matched steps and had a great time together.

Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Will Smith

In the video shared by Diljit on Instagram this morning, Will Smith grooved to Punjabi dhol beats. Diljit captioned the video, “PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye 😎 With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith 🇮🇳 X 🇺🇸 It’s Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat.”

Netizens were delighted with the collaboration. One commented, “Best thing happened on internet today.” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god…this was unexpected.”

Another fan commented, “Will Smith bhangra @diljitdosanjh punjabi aagye oyee.”

Diljit Dosanjh's Superhit Collaborations: Ed Sheeran, Sia and more!

Fans of both the singer and the actor have been manifesting a collaboration ever since the superstar actor commented on Diljit’s music video. In February, Diljit shared a glimpse of his song Tension on Instagram. Will Smith called it ‘Fire’ in the comment section. Diljit replied, “@willsmith BIG BROTHER.” Their social media conversation sparked buzz around a potential collaboration. The two follow each on social media and are constant with their hyping comments for each other.

It's been 20 years! Will Smith to release new album, deets inside

Diljit Dosanjh's films

Apart from music and concerts, Diljit is busy with upcoming film Panjab 95 which has been delayed due to a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Honey Trehan directorial, based on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s chapter in Punjab’s history, reportedly hasn’t been cleared by the board. The film was initially slated to release on February 7.

Apart from Panjab 95, Diljit will be seen in Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. It releases on the Republic Day 2026 weekend.