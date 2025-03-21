Diljit Dosanjh's Best Superhit Collaborations: Ed Sheeran, Sia and more!

Pragati Awasthi
Mar 21, 2025, 04:29 PM

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? The rumor has sent netizens into a frenzy. While there has been no confirmation, the speculation has taken the internet by storm. Amid the buzz, let's take a look at some of Dosanjh's superhit collaborations.

Photo Credit : X/taylorswift13

Diljit Dosanjh X Sia

In October 2023, Diljit collaborated with Australian singer Sia on the single ''Hass Hass.'' This track is a quirky blend of Punjabi and English lyrics.

Diljit Dosanjh X Saweetie

In March 2024, Diljit teamed up with American rapper Saweetie for the track ''Khutti.'' The song is a fusion of Punjabi and hip-hop beats.

Diljit Dosanjh X Camilo

Featuring both Spanish and Punjabi lyrics, ''Palpita'' was a collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo, released on August 31, 2023.

Diljit Dosanjh X Ed Sheeran

While there is no official collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran, the two have thrilled fans with their live performances together.

Diljit Dosanjh X Badshah

One of Diljit's superhit tracks is ''Proper Patola.'' In 2013, the Punjabi singer teamed up with rapper Badshah for the song, and it went on to become one of his career's biggest hits.