In October 2023, Diljit collaborated with Australian singer Sia on the single ''Hass Hass.'' This track is a quirky blend of Punjabi and English lyrics.
In March 2024, Diljit teamed up with American rapper Saweetie for the track ''Khutti.'' The song is a fusion of Punjabi and hip-hop beats.
Featuring both Spanish and Punjabi lyrics, ''Palpita'' was a collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo, released on August 31, 2023.
While there is no official collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran, the two have thrilled fans with their live performances together.
One of Diljit's superhit tracks is ''Proper Patola.'' In 2013, the Punjabi singer teamed up with rapper Badshah for the song, and it went on to become one of his career's biggest hits.
{{ primary_category.name }}