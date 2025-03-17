Will Smith is set to release new music after a long gap of 20 years. The actor-rapper-producer revealed that he is excited to bring some fresh music, something he’s been working on for the last few months. The new album will mark his return to the world of hip-hop after a 20-year gap.

Details of Will Smith's new album

Eager to share his music with the world, Will Smith wrote, “It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album, Based On A True Story, drops on March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all.”

The new album will have 14 tracks and will have Will Smith collaborate with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The album will feature collaborations with Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross.

Teasing the new album in January, Will Smith released a single called “Beautiful Scars,” that features Big Sean and Obangain.

Will Smith started off with music in showbiz. Before focusing entirely on films, Will Smith started off with hip-hop in the late 1980s as half of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince with classic hits like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble”. Both the songs enjoyed fandom and catapulted Will to fame.

Then came his long-running sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, featured his rapping. He kept dabbling in films and music side by side. After a few of his films became popular like Men in Black and Wild Wild West, Will Smith left the mic to focus solely on movies.

His hip-hop career hit a peak with 1997’s Big Willie Style; he released three more records, Willennium (1999), Born to Reign (2002) and Lost and Found (2005), before putting down the mic.