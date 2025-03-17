Brad Pitt's Fight Club is a cult classic that still ranks among moviegoers' watch lists 25 years after its release. It is packed with punches, mind-bending storytelling, and a prolific cast performance.

Released in 1999, this David Fincher film shook everyone when it was initially released. Failing to connect with the audience and critics, the movie was a box office bomb when it first hit the theatres. However, it found great success after its home video release, establishing its name in the cinematic books.

Based on the novel Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk, this cinematic juggernaut revolves around a narrator (Edward Norton) who is an insomniac and is bored with his monotonous job. To add some thrill, he and a soap salesman, Tyler Durden ( Brad Pitt) start a fight club, changing their lives forever.

Fight Club is far more than just a blood-soaked movie; it's a satirical commentary on societal norms, masculinity and the human psyche, among other things. So if you love Pitt's action thrillers, here we have curated a list of 8 movies that you should watch.

8 must-watch movies if you loved watching Fight Club

The Sixth Sense

Streaming on: Disney+

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the film starring Bruce Willis is one of the mind-bending movies that will leave you in shock with its twist ending. The movie revolves around a child psychologist whose patient, a young boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment), claims he can see and communicate with ghosts.

Memento

Streaming on: Disney+

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this neo-noir thriller stars Guy Pearce as Leonard Shelby, a man suffering from anterograde amnesia. With the challenges of short-term memory, he's trying to solve his wife’s murder.

Stranger Than Fiction

Streaming on: Prime Video

The fantasy comedy drama starring Will Ferrell as Harold Crick tells the story of a lonely IRS agent who is bored with his mundane life when he starts following the mysterious voice narrating his life and after learning that he's going to die soon. He's doing everything possible to prevent his death.

Se7en

Streaming on: Netflix

After Fighter Club, David Fincher and Brad Pitt reunited for this gripping and complex movie. The movie revolves around two police detectives attempting to catch a serial killer.

American Psycho

Streaming on: Netflix

Based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis, this satirical thriller film stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a sociopathic investment banker who is also a serial killer.

Donnie Darko

Streaming on: Prime video

This cult classic with an eeriness-infused plot revolves around Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), an emotionally troubled teenager who sees a mysterious figure in a rabbit costume.

Inception

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this visionary masterpiece stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals corporate secrets through a dream-sharing technology. However, he has been given a reverse challenging task.

The Machinist

Streaming on: Prime video

Starring Christian Bale, this spooky psychological thriller revolves around a factory worker struggling with paranoia after he's unable to sleep for an entire year.