Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is one of the most cherished sci-fi movies, offering audiences a memorable journey through space. When it comes to space exploration films, Nolan's celestial drama often takes the top spot. However, if you are an ardent fan of Interstellar and want to explore more in this sub-genre, there are several other timeless classics you should watch.

Advertisment

Where to Watch Interstellar Online?

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Irwin, the 2014 sci-fi epic is set in a future where Earth is on the brink of collapse. A team of astronauts embarks on a journey beyond our galaxy in search of a habitable planet for humanity's survival.

For those who missed the movie in theaters, despite its occasional re-releases, Interstellar is available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisment

Movies like Interstellar that you can watch

The Martian

Cast: Matt Damon, Sean Bean, Sebastian Stan, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, and Donald Glover.

Advertisment

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Directed by Ridley Scott, this 2015 sci-fi adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel follows astronaut Dr Mark Watney (Matt Damon), who gets stranded on Mars after a mission goes wrong. As he struggles to survive alone on the planet, he must find a way to communicate with NASA and return.

Contact

Cast: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe.

Rent it on: Amazon Prime Video

Based on astronomer Carl Sagan’s 1985 novel of the same, director Robert Zemeckis’s movie follows Dr. Eleanor Arroway (Jodie Foster), a scientist who discovers radio signals providing proof of extraterrestrial intelligence.

Gravity

Cast: Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This gripping space survival thriller follows Dr. Ryan Stone, an engineer, and Matt Kowalski, an astronaut, who are left stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed. With limited resources, they must find a way to return to Earth.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Cast: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester and Douglas Rain

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The film is considered as one of the cult-classics of this genre. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the 1968 epic revolves around scientists, astronauts and a supercomputer named HAL 9000. who goe to Jupiter to investigate an alien monolith. The movie has been hailed for its accurate depiction. Notably, Nolan took inspiration from this film while creating Interstellar.

Passengers

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, and Andy García.

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Set in the future, Passengers follows a spacecraft carrying 5,000 passengers in hibernation on a 120-year journey to a distant planet, Homestead II. However, due to a malfunction, Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) wakes up early. Struggling with isolation, he eventually wakes up another passenger. Together, they uncover a life-threatening issue with the ship. How they will save them and other passengers makes the rest of the story.

Prometheus

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, Guy Pearce, Logan Marshall-Green, Idris Elba and Charlize Theron.

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Director Ridley Scott's fifth installment of the Alien franchise is a sci-fi flick with some portions of the movie that will give you serious chills. The movie revolves around the crew of the spaceship Prometheus, that gets on a mission to seek the answers of origins of humanity. However, they arrive on a distant world and discover something mysterious that is a threat to the human species.

Arrival

Cast: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker and Michael Stuhlbarg

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie is based on the 1998 short story ''Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang. It follows Louise Banks, a linguist who is called upon to communicate with extraterrestrials as global tensions rise.