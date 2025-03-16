New couple in Tinseltown? Several reports seem to suggest Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are in a relationship. After being spotted together on Valentine's Day, Tom and Ana made their second public appearance in London over the weekend.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted in London

According to People magazine, Tom and Ana were spotted out together in London. The actors were seen arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter on the evening of March 14. Both Tom, 62, and Ana, 36, were dressed in casual attire as they stepped out together.



While the Top Gun: Maverick star was dressed in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, Ana layered a chic black trench coat over a white tee, paired with jeans and white sneakers.

TC at the Heliport with Ana de Armas. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/1qoKf6abJ5 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) March 15, 2025

In the photos that circulated on the internet, Tom and Ana appeared to be in high spirits, engaging in lively conversation and sharing laughs with the Heliport staff. The rumoured couple was also spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating rumours

Tom and Ana first sparked romance rumours over Valentine's Day weekend in February this year when they were photographed together for the first time. They were spotted walking in London's Soho neighborhood. Cruise was spotted carrying bags of takeout from a restaurant. Both stopped to chat and take photographs with fans.

A few days later, Ana was asked during a stroll in Madrid whether her outing with Tom was personal or work-related. Ana declined to answer, as seen in a video Spanish news agency Europa Press posted on February 17.

Neither Tom nor Ana have commented on the rumours. Tom has been in England for the past couple of months and filming an Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie.

Ana was previously linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in 2023. She also dated actor Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

