Ana de Armas says she's not the next Wonder Woman; praises Gal Gadot

While many want Ana de Armas to step into the shoes of Wonder Woman as Peter Safran and James Gunn reenvision the DC Universe, the actress seems uninterested in the same. In a recent conversation about her new film Ghosted, she denied rumours of signing Gunn's DCU as the new Wonder Woman.

The Blonde star was recently asked about her hypothetical casting as Wonder Woman in an interview with Wired. Refuting rumours, she said, "Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job," before adding, "I think she should keep doing that."

Gadot's future as Wonder Woman is currently uncertain. Prior to the scrapping of Wonder Woman 3, Gadot shared a post on her official Twitter handle to express gratitude for being able to play the iconic superhero role.

"A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you," Gadot tweeted.

Patty Jenkins also released a statement saying, "I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Also read: Indian rapper Badshah issues apology letter for using Hindu deity's name in song Sanak

Meanwhile, De Armas recently paid homage to her Cuban roots while hosting her first Saturday Night Live episode. While delivering her SNL monologue, she revealed that the popular American sitcom Friends helped her learn English.

"I speak English," De Armas said. "But I didn’t when I first got to the US. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learnt English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.