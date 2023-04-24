Indian rapper Badshah issues apology letter for using Hindu deity's name in song Sanak

Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, who goes by his stage name Badshah and is known for his hit tracks “Kala Chashma”, “Garmi”, and “Let’s Nacho” among others, took to social media on Sunday to issue an apology over his new song “Sanak’s” lyrics. As some people objected to the use of a Hindu deity's name in the song, the 37-year-old decided to record a new version with the corrections and replace it with the old one.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, 'Sanak', sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone`s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

"In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," Badshah added.

According to several reports, Badshah's move has come days after a senior priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple criticised him for using "Bholenath" in "Sanak". He also accused the rapper of "hurting religious sentiments".

Since its release in March, the song has received over 22 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Badshah clarified earlier this month that he is not planning to get married anytime soon. He wrote, "Dear media, I respect you, but this is super lame. I'm not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bulls**t needs to find better masala."

The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They called it quits in 2020 after being together for almost eight years. They have a six-year-old daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

