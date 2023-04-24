Kajol shares cryptic post about some people being 'cowards'

Kajol is apparently angry over something or someone as she took to her Instagram account and shared a series of angry cryptic posts about people being “cowards”. Calling it “#Truthoftheday” she wrote, “Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness." She added, “This hit home”.

In another post, she wrote, "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation....Rumi."

Kajol had recently also shared a special message for her Instagram family as the number of her followers reached 14 million. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Kajol captioned it, "Happy Sunday you awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots!" In the picture, the actor was dressed in a black casual outfit with glasses on her head.

Kajol has two children with husband Ajay Devgn – Nysa and Yug. Nysa just turned 20 and was recently in the news for celebrating her 20th birthday in style. Wishing her on birthday, the Bollywood actress wrote, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh-so-very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!" along with a photo of theirs.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series titled The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name. The original drama starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Directed by Supan Verma it will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

