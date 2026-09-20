/Vibe vs Daayra box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial stays ahead of Kareena Kapoor's crime thriller

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Daayra are locking horns at the box office after hitting theatres on September 18 (Friday). Both films, which generated significant buzz following their release, have shown growth on their second day in theatres. Let's take a look at how much each film has earned and which one is leading the box office race.

Vibe vs Daayra box office collection day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial feature, Vibe, earned a net of Rs 2.75 crore across 2,979 shows on Day 2 at the box office. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 5.34 crore so far. The film recorded a 61.8% growth over its opening-day net collection of Rs 1.70 crore.

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On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Daayra collected Rs 1.75 crore across 2,062 shows on Day 2. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 3.30 crore so far. Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller recorded a 75.0% growth over its opening-day net collection of Rs 1.00 crore.

Comparatively, Vibe is currently ahead of Daayra at the box office, with Kemmu’s film recording a higher overall collection. However, Daayra also registered stronger day-on-day growth.

About Vibe

Vibe is an action-comedy film released on September 18, 2026. It was directed, written, and headlined by Kunal Kemmu. The film follows two childhood best friends: Hardik (Kemmu), a goofy slacker recently out of rehab, and Bhagirath, aka Bugs (Sparsh Shrivastava), a dedicated software developer.

The film also stars Preity Zinta as Madam H, Vanshika Dhir as Kareena, along with Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

WION's review of Vibe

WION's Snigdha Sweta Behera reviewed the film and wrote, "Vibe is definitely an easy-going Bollywood entertainer that combines friendship, action and comedy rather than taking the spy genre too seriously. Its biggest strength is the unusual pairing of ordinary men with a mission far beyond their abilities, while Kunal Kemmu's comic sensibility gives the film its distinct flavour."

About Daayra

Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra explores the conflict between lawful procedure and vigilante justice. Following the brutal assault of a 24-year-old woman near a highway, two top officers, DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan), clash over how to handle the case. Their opposing philosophies raise tough questions about legal boundaries, sentiments, and what justice really means.

WION’s review of Daayra