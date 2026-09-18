/Vibe movie review: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta's spy adventure delivers plenty of laughs and unexpected chaos

Have you ever tried too hard to look cool or prove yourself, only to realise that it can backfire in the most unexpected way? Sometimes, one decision made just to impress others can land you in a situation you never saw coming. Vibe plays around with this idea as two ordinary friends, who find themselves caught in a chaotic spy adventure that is far beyond their comfort zone. Starring Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta, the film blends comedy, action and plenty of unpredictable moments.

What is the plot of Vibe?

The movie begins with Bugs, aka Bhagirath Bhargav (Sparsh Shrivastava), at his office, where he asks his boss for 10 days off so he can spend time with his best friend Hardik (Kunal Kemmu), who is returning from rehab. Bugs lovingly refers to Hardik as his elder brother and seems genuinely excited about his return. But when the story shifts to Hardik, we see a completely different side of the man Bugs has described — someone reckless, carefree and seemingly unconcerned about where his life is headed. While Bugs’ boss listens to him talk about Hardik, he decides to give his friend a chance at the company, but not without a warning: he must not mess it up. Bugs, meanwhile, has his own warning for Hardik: he tells him not to ruin his professional life over a girl.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hardik, however, soon finds himself falling for Kareena, a new intern working on the same floor. Despite Bugs’ advice, the two grow closer with each passing day. But after a date with Kareena (Vanshika Dhir), Hardik’s life takes a dramatic turn when Indian secret agents take him into custody over his alleged connection to a terrorist network, something he knows nothing about. Things become even more complicated when Madam H (Preity Zinta) receives intelligence revealing that Kareena is actually Huma Sayeed, whose father and brother have links to terrorism. After some hesitation, Madam H decides to give Hardik a chance to prove his innocence rather than immediately treating him as an accomplice.

But Hardik is no longer the only one caught in the mess. Bugs also gets pulled into the investigation, forcing the unlikely duo to work together as they try to uncover the truth behind Kareena’s identity and the larger mystery surrounding the case. But the mission takes a drastic turn when Kareena, aka Huma, dies in a blast. Soon after, her brother invites Hardik and Bugs to Thailand for her funeral, asking them to join the family in celebrating her life.

Once the duo reaches Thailand, however, things are far from what they expected. New mysteries begin to unfold, pulling Hardik and Bugs deeper into the situation. What follows is a chaotic mix of action, comedy and unexpected twists as the two friends try to make sense of everything happening around them.

What works?

The biggest attraction of Vibe is the film's attempt to put ordinary, unprepared characters in an extraordinary spy situation. That contrast gives the story its comic energy. Kunal Kemmu's role as actor and director leans into his strength for situational humour and self-aware comedy. The friendship between Hardik and Bugs gives the film an emotional and comic centre instead of making it only about the action.

Coming to Preity Zinta's role as Madam H gives the film another layer, particularly because she plays someone on the more capable side of the chaotic mission. In addition, debutant Vanshika Dhir's role as Kareena makes a promising debut, bringing a fresh presence to the film and holding her own in her role.

The film appears willing to poke fun at the larger-than-life spy genre rather than taking itself too seriously. That self-awareness could work particularly well for viewers who enjoy films that play with familiar Bollywood tropes. The film also features a couple of interesting cameo appearances that add an extra surprise to the already chaotic storyline.

What does not work?

The film has a fairly long running time for a comedy-driven spy caper. If the humour or action loses momentum, the length could become noticeable. Because the film relies heavily on situational comedy and Bollywood references, the humour may work differently for different viewers. The antagonist, however, falls flat. Despite being central to the conflict, the character lacks the impact and depth needed to make the threat feel truly compelling.

Final verdict