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Rashmika Mandanna meets MS Subbulakshmi’s family after biopic launch, watch video

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 23:01 IST
Rashmika Mandanna meets MS Subbulakshmi’s family after biopic launch, watch video

Rashmika Mandanna meets late MS Subbulakshmi's family Photograph: (X)

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After the launch of MS – A Legacy On Screen in Chennai, Rashmika Mandanna met MS Subbulakshmi’s family at a temple on Thursday. A video of the actor’s visit is widely circulating on social media.

After attending the grand launch of MS – A Legacy On Screen in Chennai, Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to play the titular role, took a moment to pay her respects to the family of the late legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi. A video circulating on social media shows the actor and the biopic’s team meeting the musician’s family at a temple ahead of the film’s journey.

Rashmika Mandanna meets late MS Subbulakshmi's family

Shortly after the film's official launch on 16 September (Wednesday), Rashmika Mandanna and the team of the upcoming biopic met late MS Subbulakshmi's family at a temple. The meeting appeared to be to seek blessings and connect with the late singer's family.

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Geetha Arts, one of the production houses backing the project, shared the video on X and wrote, "A beautiful moment before the beginning of M.S. A Legacy On Screen. Team #MSBiopic meets the family of #MSSubbulakshmi Amma with love, respect, and heartfelt gratitude, thanking them for their unconditional support."

Keeping her ensemble casual yet traditional, Mandanna can be seen in a red silk saree, which she paired with a white blouse. She accessorised her look with a braid ornament.

Rashmika Mandanna on playing MS Subbulakshmi

At the launch event of MS: A Legacy On Screen, the Ranabaali star shed light on the responsibility that comes with portraying the iconic life story of MS Subbulakshmi and expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity.

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Addressing the legendary singer, Rashmika said, “Today, we are going to celebrate you, Amma. When you sit and watch this, if a small smile appears on your face, I will be so happy. There is a unique divine power in your voice. When I listen to it, I genuinely feel as if I am sitting in the presence of God. Amma, you chose me to be a small part of your life; for that, I am always grateful, and I always will be. I will definitely give my best; I promise.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also attended the launch event for the MS Subbulakshmi biopic as the chief guest.

About MS: A Legacy On Screen

MS: A Legacy On Screen is an upcoming pan-Indian biopic starring Rashmika Mandanna as the legendary Carnatic vocalist and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi. After much buzz, the film was officially launched on September 16, 2026, coinciding with the icon's 110th birth anniversary.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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