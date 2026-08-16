/Toxic star Yash responds to Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mr Showoff' comment: 'Who I am doesn't change'

A years-old comment by Rashmika Mandanna about Yash has resurfaced online, reigniting discussion among fans. The actress faced significant backlash at the time for allegedly calling the KGF star a "Mr Showoff". Yash has finally addressed the viral remark during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, clarifying that the comments do not define his personality.

Yash breaks silence on Rashmika Mandanna’s Mr Showoff remark

On August 15, Yash made his first appearance on Rajat Sharma’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat. The Kannada superstar talks about his film journey and his upcoming film Toxic, which is set to release in theatres on August 26.

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During his conversation with Rajat Sharma, the KGF star was asked about Rashmika Mandanna’s controversial 2017 remark, where she referred to him as the Mr Showoff of the Kannada film industry. Reacting to the viral comment, which drew massive backlash against Mandanna, Yash responded, “I don't know in what sense she spoke. She was new. There are not-so-good TV shows where the interviewer gives 3-4 options and probably thinks that this option would suit her.”

He further stated that these comments do not define an individual's personality. “I personally feel that's okay; that's somebody's opinion. Anybody can give an opinion about you. But somebody's opinion will not be my personality. Who I am doesn't change because of anyone's opinion. If you don't respect another actor, then you are not my fan.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say about Yash?

The incident happened in 2017, when Rashmika Mandanna was a newcomer and gained recognition through her debut film, Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty. During a rapid-fire television segment in a Kannada media interview, she referred to Yash as the Kannada film industry's Mr Showoff.

The remark drew severe online criticism and trolling from Yash’s fan base. Later, she also clarified on social media that her words were taken out of context and spoken entirely in jest.

About Yash

Yash is one of India’s most celebrated superstars and producers, known for his iconic roles as Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, Ramachari in Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and more.