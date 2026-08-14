/Toxic: Yash reveals he protected Kiara Advani like a bodyguard on sets during her pregnancy

Yash and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. During the music launch in Mumbai on August 13, the actor shared a touching gesture from the sets. He revealed how he looked out for Kiara during her pregnancy and became extra protective of his co-star, often staying by her side like a bodyguard.

Yash says he protected pregnant Kiara on set

At the Mumbai audio launch for Toxic on Thursday, Yash shared that he and the film’s director, Geetu Mohandas, became extra protective toward Kiara Advani as she was pregnant during the shoot. Speaking about Advani’s commitment to the film, Yash said, “How do I say it? I think she is such a professional actor. She came into this film; I was a little worried because it's too demanding. The first time we spoke, she said, 'Have you ever done a rain sequence and all?' I said, 'Never, but it's going to be good and easy'. Then I saw her.”

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The actor further shared how dedicated Kiara Advani was throughout the film despite being pregnant. Yash described the protective gesture from him and the director toward Advani. "But the way she dedicated herself, and I must say, even after she was pregnant, she came with 100% commitment. I was more worried; Geetu was more worried. We were like bouncers/bodyguards on set; we used to take care of her, but she has really dedicated herself. Thank you, Kiara; this one is special," Yash said.

Kiara Advani's 'Tabaahi' controversy

Soon after Toxic makers unveiled the dark romantic track, "Tabaahi", from the movie on July 8, 2026, several netizens targeted Kiara, questioning her moral values over intimate on-screen scenes with her male co-star, Yash. The online backlash sparked widespread discussions about double standards in the film industry after marriage and motherhood.

At the Bengaluru trailer launch on August 8, Yash defended Kiara against the backlash and said, “As an actor, you have to go through this, unfortunately. Don’t care about it. Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, and people will appreciate. It’s just that we are a little ahead of the times.”

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action-drama set in Goa during the transition period from the early 1940s to the 1970s. The Geethu Mohandas directorial stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and more.