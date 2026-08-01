/Toxic trailer release date announced: Yash's new poster sets the internet buzzing

With just days to go before its grand theatrical release on August 26, the makers ofToxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Upshave finally announced the trailer release date, sending fans into a frenzy. Adding to the buzz, the team also dropped a striking new poster of Yash, offering a glimpse into the dark and mysterious world of the movie. The new poster for Geethu Mohandas’s directorial has already sparked excitement and fuelled anticipation for one of the year’s most awaited releases.

Toxic trailer release date announced

Ending months of anticipation and excitement, the makers have disclosed the trailer release date of one of 2026’s most-awaited projects. Taking to Instagram, the film’s makers announced the release date by sharing a new poster of Yash, captioning it, “The countdown has begun. #ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide from 26-08-2026.”

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The launch will take place at a grand event in Bengaluru before its digital release. Shedding light on the poster, it presents Yash in a dark, moody noir aesthetic, featuring a striking silhouette of his character, Raya, holding a Tommy gun.

Toxic controversies

Before the film finally hit the screens, the highly anticipated project encountered several speed bumps. Geetu Mohandas' gritty thriller was initially set to release on March 19, but due to the box-office clash with Aditya Dhar's much-acclaimed spy thriller, Dhurandhar, the makers decided to postpone it. It was then shifted to June 4, but the film was pushed again, this time to August.

The movie also sparked intense online and legal controversy over its bold promotional teaser. The first teaser, released in January 2026, showed Yash in a sexually explicit car scene, prompting social activists and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) women's wing in Karnataka to file formal complaints with the Karnataka State Women's Commission and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

However, the backlash continued when the romantic track “Tabaahi'' featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, was officially released on July 7, 2026. The track soon sparked debate, with netizens criticising the actress for her bold and intimate scenes with her co-star.

Advani indirectly responded to criticism by explaining why she chose the character and its personality. In an interview with Femina, Advani said the role offered her “all the meat an actor longs for.”

Fans' reaction

As soon as the date was revealed, several fans flooded the comment section, with many gushing over Yash’s new look and expressing their eagerness to watch the film. One user commented on Mohandas’s X post, “Finally mam All the best. Expecting cinematography will change from this film going fwd.” Another user reacted, “So excited, ma'am, for your movie.”

Another user shared their excitement for the much-awaited project, commenting, “Can’t wait to see what you cook, Geetu Mohandas Mam.” One X user added, “Thanks, I wish you in advance.”

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action-drama film set in Goa during the transition period from the early 1940s to the 1970s. The Geethu Mohandas directorial stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and many more.