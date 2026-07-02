/Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026

From high-octane action thrillers to grand mythological sagas, Alpha, Toxic, and Ramayana are among the most anticipated Indian releases, which are expected to roar at the box office in the second half of 2026.
The second half of 2026 is jam-packed with the biggest Indian films, including Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana, and many more. Here's a look at the list. Bookmark and save this list and block your calendar, as these films are expected to dominate both the box office and headlines.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
The much-anticipated Bollywood action-thriller directed by Shiv Rawail marks the YRF spy franchise’s first female-led spy film. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, the story follows an assassin named Sita, who is on the verge of destroying her stepfather’s illicit soldier program, Alpha, drawing her into a brutal conflict.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Helmed by Nachiket Samant, it is an action comedy drama that stars Huma Qureshi as a deaf and mute hitwoman named Baby, who can only hear her dead sister's voice while committing murders in Mumbai for undisclosed reasons. Along with Qureshi, the film also includes Chunky Pandey, Sikander Kher, Seema Pahwa and Rachit Singh.
Release Date: August 14, 2026
Formerly titled Lahore 1947, the movie is a highly anticipated historical action drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Featuring a massive ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and more, the storyline focuses on an Indian Muslim family that migrates to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition and is allotted a haveli. However, they soon discover that an elderly Hindu woman is still living there and refuses to leave her home, which escalates the tension.
Release Date: August 26, 2026
Set against the gritty underworld and drug cartels along the coast of Goa, Geetu Mohandas’s film features an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has already released two teasers, hinting at a dark, intense narrative with high-octane action sequences and surprising fans with Yash's dual role.
Release Date: August 28, 2026
Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha is an upcoming biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. Set between the 1940s and the 1990s, the film is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, exploring her journey, rise to fame, and struggles over several decades.
Release Date: September 4, 2026
The Bhaukaal of Mirzapur is returning to the big screen. Marking a milestone with its transition from an OTT platform, the film reunites fan-favourite UP legends Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, while also introducing Ravi Kishan to the epic battlefield for the throne of Mirzapur.
Release Date: Diwali 2026
Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic saga is slated for a Diwali 2026 release. Made in two parts, the film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Yash, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, and others. The story explores the life of Lord Rama, from his divine birth and early years in Ayodhya to his legendary battle against the Lanka king, Ravana.
Release Date: December 18, 2026
Directed by Vikash Verma, an Indo-Polish war epic film, stars Sanjay Dutt in the titular role as the Maharaja of Nawanagar, alongside a rumoured ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Gulshan Grover, and more. The film explores the rise of his reign, when he rescued and sheltered over 1,000 Polish refugees during World War II.
Release Date: December 24, 2026
Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The film marks the grand theatrical debut of Suhana Khan alongside her father. In April 2026, the makers dropped the first glimpse of Khan in a much edgier, raw look, complete with tattoos.