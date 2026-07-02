/Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026

Release Date: August 14, 2026

Formerly titled Lahore 1947, the movie is a highly anticipated historical action drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Featuring a massive ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and more, the storyline focuses on an Indian Muslim family that migrates to Pakistan during the 1947 Partition and is allotted a haveli. However, they soon discover that an elderly Hindu woman is still living there and refuses to leave her home, which escalates the tension.