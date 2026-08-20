/Andrew Garfield turns 43: Spider-Man, The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge- Must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:36 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:36 IST
Andrew Garfield turns 43 on August 20. Known for his charm and impressive acting range, the actor has become one of Hollywood’s most admired stars. Here's a look at some of his best movies.
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Andrew Garfield's 43rd birthday special
Andrew Garfield is a British-American actor who continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances, whether in superhero roles or in more compelling portrayals. Over the years, he has built a global reputation and earned multiple awards and accolades. On his birthday, here's a look at some of his best movies available on OTT.
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The Amazing Spider-Man
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The 2012 sci-fi thriller features Garfield as Peter Parker, who gets bitten by a radioactive spider and attains superpowers. He becomes Spider-Man to fight crime, falls in love with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and defeats a giant lizard villain.
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The Social Network
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The 2010 biographical drama tells the story of the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg, alongside Andrew Garfield, who plays Eduardo Saverin, Facebook's co-founder. He serves as an emotional anchor and Zuckerberg's closest friend.
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Boy A
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2007 romantic drama, Garfield is seen playing the role of Jack Burridge, a young man who tries to reconnect with society after serving 14 years in a juvenile facility for a horrific child murder he committed as a 10-year-old.
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99 Homes
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2014 crime thriller, the actor plays Dennis Nash alongside Michael Shannon, who portrays Rick Carver. The story continues with Nash (Andrew Garfield), an unemployed single father in Florida who loses his family home to foreclosure. He then takes a job with Rick Carver, the ruthless real estate broker.
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Silence
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Martin Scorsese's historical drama features Garfield as Fr Sebastião Rodrigues. The film follows two Portuguese Jesuit priests, Father Rodrigues and Father Garupe, who travel to 17th-century Japan to find their missing mentor, Father Ferreira (Liam Neeson).
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Never Let Me Go
Where to watch: Netflix
The film revolves around Kathy (Carey Mulligan), Tommy (Andrew Garfield) and Ruth (Keira Knightley), three clones who are raised at an isolated boarding school called Hailsham and are destined to have their organs harvested until they die.
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Hacksaw Ridge
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The 2016 biographical war drama directed by Mel Gibson stars Andrew Garfield as Desmond Doss. Doss was a US Army medic during World War II who saved 75 men at Okinawa without ever carrying or firing a gun. He received the Medal of Honour as a conscientious objector.