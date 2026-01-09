/Toxic star cast salary: From Yash to Nayanthara - How much these celebrities are getting paid

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set for a March 2026 release. Since the teaser aired on 8 Jan, the action-thriller has generated significant buzz, leading to vast speculation about the star cast's salaries.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Yash, is a gripping action thriller set for release in March 2026. Apart from the KGF star, the movie has an impressive lineup of stars, including Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, among others. As the movie makes headlines, fans are curious to know how much the star cast has been paid. Here's a look at the reported fees of the renowned celebrities in the star-studded movie:
(The data has been taken from Hauterrfly.)
Yash plays the lead role of Raya in the spectacle. Apart from his acting duties, he has also co-written the movie. According to the reports, the Indian actor earned a payment of Rs 50 crore.
In the much-anticipated film, Nayanthara is playing the role of Ganga. In the fierce first look, the superstar is wearing an all-black dress while holding a gun. The popular actress is reportedly earning between Rs 12 crores and Rs 18 crores.
After showcasing a villainous portrayal in Netflix's highly acclaimed Delhi Crime Season 3, Huma Qureshi will be playing the role of Elizabeth, an intense and charismatic character. Reportedly, Qureshi received an estimate between Rs 2 crores and 3 crores.
Rukmini Vasanth is making her acting comeback with Yash's gangster film as Mellisa, a character who holds a stylish and versatile persona. As per reports, Vasanth has received between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore as her salary.
Kiara Advani is starring as Nadia in the edge-of-the-seat yet jaw-dropping thriller. The actress has reportedly been taking home a whopping fee of 15 crores for her role.
Tara Sutaria's character has been revealed as Rebecca in the most glamorous yet dangerous presence. For her role in the film, she reportedly received a salary of Rs 2 crores to Rs 3 crores.