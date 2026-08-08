Toxic trailer: Yash reveals release time with a striking poster

Finally, after a long wait, the makers of Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have announced the release time of the trailer. The team took to social media to confirm that it will be unveiled today in the evening, sparking a wave of excitement among fans.

Toxic trailer

The trailer countdown was shared with a striking new poster on the internet. The actor appears in an intense avatar, dressed in black and walking towards the camera while flames, smoke and burning debris are seen in the backdrop.

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"DETONATING. 7:01 PM | TODAY," the poster read. The trailer is expected to release simultaneously in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The announcement has further fueled excitement around the film, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26 after multiple delays.

The trailer launch will also feature actor and comedian Danish Sait as the host. The makers announced his involvement through another promotional poster. "Some fairy tales are narrated by voices. This one is hosted by a sensation. Catch @danishsait live at the #ToxicTrailer Launch on 08.08.2026," it read.

About Toxic

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is said to be a gangster action thriller set against the backdrop of Goa in the late 1990s. The story follows a powerful drug cartel and a world shaped by violence, fear and betrayal.

As per reports, Yash is playing dual characters in the film, and the cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Amit Tiwari in key roles.

The film is written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash and has been shot in both Kannada and English. It will be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.