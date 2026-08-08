The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveiled the trailer of the film on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into Yash's much-awaited action thriller. At the trailer launch event, held on Saturday, Kiara Advani opened up about her experience of working on the film and revealed what drew her to the character Nadia.

Kiara speaks about Toxic

The actress chose an elegant look for the Bengaluru event and wore a striking white corset ensemble featuring sheer straps, a sculpted waist with peplum detailing, and a sleek, fitted skirt.

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When Kiara was asked what attracted her to the role, she credited director Geetu Mohandas and Yash for seeing something in her that she herself had not recognised at the time.

"So, I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that it would be a receipt that I was ready to take as an actor," she said. "Today when I watch every little bit of our film, I just want to say thank you. Thank you Geetu and thank you Yash for giving me a part that I know will make me very special as an actor in my film."

She further added, "You have spoiled every actor and me in this room, on this film, I am sure you all will agree with me that what we have tasted is now going to make us want so much more. There is just going to be so much more greed here with every film we step into."



Expressing her gratitude to the makers, she added, "I cannot wait for the world to experience Nadia. I don't know how to describe her in one word. So I am just going to let you all experience it."

"But I also want to take a moment to congratulate the fabulous cast that we have. It was such a joy to watch each one of you on screen and to work with each one of you. And our technical teams.

About the trailer and the film

The trailer showcases the sprawling world of power, betrayal, violence and complicated relationships. Yash appears in dual roles, portraying Raya and his son Ticket, setting up an intense father-son conflict.

Alongside Yash, the trailer offers glimpses of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic promises action, drama and complex character relationships against a larger-than-life backdrop. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.