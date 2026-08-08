/Toxic trailer out! Yash's father-son face-off promises action, redemption and destruction

The much-anticipated trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally out, offering a first glimpse into a sprawling world where chaos meets chaos, loyalties are tested, and every character carries a story of their own. Headlined by Yash, the trailer presents the film as a larger-than-life magnum opus combining high-octane action and scale with an emotionally charged narrative rooted in love, hunger for power, betrayal and redemption.

From striking visuals and explosive action to layered characters and intense relationships, the trailer promises a gangster saga that is as emotionally driven as it is spectacular.

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Toxic trailer

At the heart of Toxic lies the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world. The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arc of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The ensemble makes a strong impression, with each actor bringing distinct shades and intensity to their characters.

Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas brings her distinctive storytelling and visual sensibility to Toxic, creating an immersive and unpredictable world. The trailer sets up a Yash vs Yash face-off, with Yash portraying both Raya and Ticket — a father and son on opposite sides of an explosive conflict.

Beyond this central battle, the trailer showcases the film’s ambitious world-building through high-octane action, thrilling sequences, striking production design and atmospheric visuals. The cinematography further enhances its dark, textured and visually arresting world, while Geetu brings together action, emotion and intricate character dynamics into an ambitious cinematic experience.

About Toxic

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, Toxic will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages.