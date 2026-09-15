/Rashmika Mandanna set to portray MS Subbulakshmi; title, first look to be unveiled tomorrow

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to step into the role of legendary singer M.S. Subbulakshmi in the upcoming film MS – A Legacy On Screen. The project is expected to revolve around the life and legacy of the celebrated Carnatic vocalist, who is an icon of the Indian classical music world.

The makers on Tuesday announced that the project will be formally launched in Chennai on September 16, coinciding with Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary. Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the chief guest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rashmika to play M.S. Subbulakshmi

The confirmation about Rashmika playing the role of the singer comes days after reports claimed that Sai Pallavi was being considered for the role. The makers took to social media to confirm that Rashmika has been chosen to lead the film.

The production house Geetha Arts announced the project on social media, saying, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan. Kamal Haasan garu as Chief Guest. Starring Rashmika Mandanna."

Later, it also teased the audience by announcing that the title and first look of the film will be revealed on Wednesday. "Some legends live beyond time. Some melodies live beyond generations. And some stories wait for the right moment to be told. That journey begins Today. #MSBiopic Title & First Look - Tomorrow 5:15 PM."

About cast and crew

The project is directed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and composer Anirudh Ravichander will handle the film's music. The film is backed by Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu and Rockline Venkatesh.

Who was M.S. Subbulakshmi?

M.S. Subbulakshmi is a Carnatic vocalist who received the Bharat Ratna, becoming the first musician to be honoured with India's highest civilian award. She was also the first Indian artist to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1974 and performed at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.