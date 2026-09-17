/Trump calls Canada-EU associate membership plan ‘laughable’ and threatens 'very serious tariffs'

US President Donald Trump has threatened the European Union with ‘very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe’ after Brussels proposed making Canada its first-ever associate member. Trump described the proposal as a potentially ‘hostile act’ and called the idea of Canada becoming an associate member of the EU ‘laughable’. Speaking to reporters, he warned that Washington could impose ‘very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe’.

He added. “If it’s a good intention, that’s fine. If it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs on Europe.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Canada to become the EU’s first ‘associate member’ on Wednesday, one day before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was scheduled to address the European Parliament. Von der Leyen proposed closer cooperation between Canada and the EU in areas including technology, defence and energy. She told the European Parliament that democracies were facing a ‘fracture in the international rules-based system’ and argued that Brussels and Ottawa should strengthen their relationship.

Canada and the EU already have a trade agreement as well as several bilateral arrangements. Relations have gained greater importance since Trump returned to the White House and imposed tariffs on traditional US trading partners. Trump has also repeatedly spoken about Canada becoming the 51st US state and criticised the European Union over trade and other issues.

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Canada moves to broaden defence partnerships

Canada is also taking steps to expand its defence relationships beyond the United States.Carney’s office announced on Wednesday that Canada had formally applied to join the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a rapid-response military partnership involving 10 North Atlantic NATO member states. The coalition includes countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

The move comes as Ottawa seeks closer defence cooperation with European partners amid wider changes in transatlantic relations. Carney also met British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday at the grounds of Everton football club. The two leaders, who are both supporters of the Premier League club, later attended Everton’s match against Wolves.

Their discussions included stronger defence cooperation as well as the opportunities and challenges associated with artificial intelligence. Downing Street said both prime ministers highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with European partners, particularly in trade and defence.

What would EU associate membership mean for Canada?

The EU has never previously created a formal associate membership category. The bloc maintains close relationships with non-member countries including Norway, Iceland and Switzerland, which have varying degrees of economic integration with the EU and follow many of its rules.

However, the precise terms of any potential Canadian associate membership remain unclear, including how such an arrangement could affect Canada’s relationship with the EU single market. Von der Leyen said the EU should move beyond a relationship focused primarily on trade and develop a broader ‘alliance for the future’.

She called for the relationship with Canada to be taken to 'the highest level possible'. The areas proposed for deeper cooperation include intelligent manufacturing, technology, defence industries, the Arctic, energy, critical minerals, batteries, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and economic security. “We will work on intelligent manufacturing. We will create a tech alliance. We will integrate defence industrial bases. We will make the Arctic a flagship joint project,” she said.