/‘There’s no Pak-China boundary’: India rejects ‘so-called’ boundary joint commission, tells Islamabad to stop ‘theatrics’

India on Wednesday rejected the so-called Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission in strong words, saying it has no legal basis, and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. India said there is no boundary between Pakistan and China, and hence such a joint commission has no legal basis. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s position on the matter remains “clear and consistent” and described the commission as having no legal basis.

Responding to media queries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports in this regard. Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis.”

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The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India,” the MEA said.

“Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation,” it said, reiterating that India has never recognised the so-called “China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement” of 1963 and has consistently maintained that it is “illegal and invalid”.

“We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA said.

It added that any “so-called boundary cooperation” between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be “completely unacceptable” and would have no bearing on India’s sovereignty over those territories.

“Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” the MEA added.

In recent years, China has continued military pressure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, with border violations and unauthorised entries across the 3,488-km-long boundary between the two countries.

The coordination between China and Pakistan along the border in the Karakoram region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which stretches over 590 km, impacts India’s historical and legal claims over the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry posted on X about an inaugural meeting between Pakistan and China over the operationalisation of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission.

“In a significant milestone for Pakistan-China relations, the two sides today operationalised the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation in border management, joint border surveys, trade flows and people-to-people connectivity,” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in the post.