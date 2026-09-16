/Sweden expels Iranian embassy official – What triggered the diplomatic shock?

Sweden’s foreign ministry on Wednesday (Sep 16) said that it had expelled an Iranian embassy employee and summoned the country’s ambassador, saying that their activity was incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The move was taken as Stockholm accused Tehran of making threats against Jewish and Israeli interests in Sweden.

Why was Iranian embassy official expelled?

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the embassy official was asked to leave because of “activities that are not compatible with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.” She did not provide further details over the decision but said that the move was taken “to protect our citizens and other Swedish interests.”

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Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that Iran has long conducted activities that threatened security in Sweden, targeting Jewish and Israeli interests and those who oppose the Iranian regime in the country.

“We know that Iran, over a long period of time, has conducted activities that threaten security in and against Sweden, targeting both individuals who oppose the Iranian regime and various Jewish and Israeli interests in our country,” Strommer told AFP. “This has, among other things, been done by making use of criminal networks.”

Iran accused of ‘acts of violence’ in Sweden

The Swedish Security Service (Sapo) has earlier accused Tehran of recruiting members for a criminal gang to engage in “acts of violence” against Israeli and others in Sweden – a claim Iran has refuted.

Sapo spokesman Jonathan Svensson told AFP, “When it comes to what has prompted the government’s announcement today, I am not in a position to go into any details, as it concerns our intelligence work.”

“We can confirm that Iran continues to engage in activities that pose security threats in and against Sweden. This includes, among other things, attempts to use proxies, such as criminal networks, to carry out attacks or acts of violence,” he said.

Israeli interests under threat in Sweden?

In recent years, there have been several incidents when Israeli interests were targeted in Sweden. In June 2024, Israeli military technology firm Elbit Systems was targeted when two insulated flasks packed with plastic explosives were found outside its offices in Gothenburg. The company is known for its unmanned aerial systems. Later in October, a 13-year-old boy opened fire at the entrance of an office of the same firm. In April 2025, four teenagers were sentenced to prison for recruiting the boy for carrying out the attack.