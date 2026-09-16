/Ex-England footballer Raheem Sterling pleads guilty in reckless driving and crashing his Lamborghini

Raheem Sterling, the former England winger, has pleaded guilty to a dangerous driving charge involving a crash in his Lamborghini on May 28. Sterling, who has played for Chelsea, Manchester City, and most recently Feyenoord, was arrested following the single-vehicle collision and has been disqualified from driving until November 25 while awaiting sentencing. He heard the charges before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (Sep 15), which involved driving recklessly on the M25 and M3 motorways and possession of nitrous oxide gas (known as 'laughing gas') for wrongful inhalation, as well as failing to provide a specimen. Police body-cam footage of him sitting in the car while being questioned and arrested has also surfaced.

Raheem Sterling Reckless Driving Case Timeline

The former England footballer was reported by a concerned motorist while driving on the southbound carriageway of the M3 motorway on May 28. He was arrested and later released. Dashcam footage provided by a witness showed Sterling's car swerving across the road.

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Prosecutor Simon Jones told the court, as reported by The Guardian, that one witness had "genuine concerns the driver might kill someone" and described the footballer's driving as "absolutely horrendous."

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"As she moved past the vehicle she thought the airbag had been deployed, it was a large white deflated balloon,” Jones said. “She had no idea if the driver could see ahead."

What next for Sterling?