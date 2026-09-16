/US, China dominate global economy: Where does India rank among the world's biggest economies?

The global economic landscape continues to be dominated by the United States and China, with the two countries maintaining a substantial lead over other major economies in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections for 2026, the United States is expected to remain the world's largest economy, with a nominal GDP of approximately $32.38 trillion. China ranks second with an estimated GDP of $20.85 trillion, followed by Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.
United States leads global economy
The United States tops the ranking with a projected nominal GDP of $32.38 trillion. Its economy remains significantly larger than that of China, the world's second-largest economy. China's projected GDP stands at around $20.85 trillion, while Germany is expected to rank third with approximately $5.45 trillion.
Japan and UK complete top five
Japan is projected to have a nominal GDP of around $4.38 trillion, placing it fourth globally. The United Kingdom follows closely in fifth place, with an estimated GDP of $4.26 trillion. The figures highlight the continued economic weight of the world's major developed economies, even as emerging markets expand their share of global output.
India among world's biggest economies
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India is projected to have a nominal GDP of approximately $4.15 trillion in 2026, placing it sixth among the world's largest economies.
India has been among the fastest-growing major economies in recent years, with strong domestic demand and investment contributing to its economic expansion. France ranks seventh with an estimated GDP of $3.21 trillion, followed by Italy at approximately $2.42 trillion. Canada is placed ninth, with a projected GDP of around $2.23 trillion.
Russia and Brazil
Russia and Brazil round out the group of major economies, although their precise positions can vary depending on the source, exchange-rate movements and the timing of economic estimates. Nominal GDP measures the value of goods and services produced by an economy at current prices and exchange rates. Unlike purchasing power parity (PPP), it does not adjust for differences in the cost of living between countries. The rankings can therefore shift as currencies fluctuate and economic forecasts are revised. Nevertheless, the 2026 projections underscore the continued dominance of the US and China while highlighting India's growing position among the world's largest economies.