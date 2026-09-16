/Who was Eliana Moreno? NBC LA aerial reporter killed in Chatsworth crash

Eliana Moreno, an aerial photographer and reporter for NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52, was among the two people killed when an NBC News helicopter crashed in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, while covering a major traffic accident on September 15. NBC Los Angeles confirmed that Moreno and helicopter pilot George Marciniw were aboard the aircraft when it went down. A third person, believed to have been on the ground when the helicopter crashed, also died. One person was injured and was reported to be in unknown condition.

The helicopter was covering an accident in Chatsworth in which an SUV collided with a Metro bus. Initial reports said the vehicle crash left at least two people dead and six others injured. NBC Los Angeles initially reported that it was unable to reach its pilot and the people aboard the helicopter. The station later confirmed on air that the crashed aircraft belonged to NBC.

Also Read: India summons top Pakistan diplomat after Pak Navy ship collides with Indian warship at high seas

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who was Eliana Moreno?

Moreno was an experienced aerial photographer and television reporter who worked with NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 as part of NewsChopper 4. She was a Chapman University graduate with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science.

Her LinkedIn profile said that she had wanted to become a television news reporter since childhood. “Since age eleven, Eliana knew she wanted to be a television news reporter.”

According to the profile, Moreno joined Angel City Air in September 2010 after reporting and anchoring for several media organizations in Orange County in both Spanish and English. “Before joining the team at Angel City Air in September 2010, Eliana reported and anchored for several media outlets in Orange County in Spanish and English…In her spare time, she guest speaks at local high schools and colleges to aspiring journalists.”

Moreno was fluent in Spanish and had experience with AVID and Final Cut editing. Her professional profile listed her work across several roles, including camerawoman, anchor, producer and spokeswoman. Her work as an aerial journalist focused on giving viewers a real-time perspective during emergencies, particularly wildfires and other incidents.

In a recent Instagram post highlighting her work, Moreno wrote, “Aerial photography and reporting turns smoke on the horizon into critical information that saves lives and property. That's why we need @eli_in_the_heli and NewsChopper4 giving us real-time brushfire coverage that shows scale, spread, speed, and most importantly, how firefighters are working to contain a blaze. We're honored to have them as part of Whiteman Airport, and we thank them for their crucial reporting.”