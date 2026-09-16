/PNS Hunain: All you need to know about Pakistani vessel that hit Indian Navy warship

The Pakistani Navy vessel that collided with an Indian Navy warship in the North Arabian Sea has been identified as PNS Hunain, a Yarmook-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV). Indian officials said the Indian ship was on a routine surveillance mission when Hunain approached at high speed and carried out what they described as “unprofessional and unsafe” manoeuvres. India subsequently summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires on Wednesday (Sep 16) and lodged a “strong protest”.

What is PNS Hunain?

According to reports, the vessel, part of the second batch of Yarmook-class vessels, based on Damen’s larger OPV 2600 design, has been designed for maritime security, surveillance and combat. The ship carries the pennant number F-273 and was built by Dutch shipbuilder Damen at its facility in Galați, Romania. It was commissioned in July 2024.

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Hunain belongs to the second batch of the Yarmook class, alongside PNS Yamama. The first two ships, PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk, are based on Damen’s OPV 1900 design, while the later vessels use the larger OPV 2600 platform. The OPV 2600 variant is about 98 metres long and has a displacement of around 2,600 tonnes.

What are PNS Hunain’s capabilities?

It is designed for extended maritime-security missions, surveillance and other naval operations. According to Damen, the platform uses four diesel engines and two controllable-pitch propellers and can reach speeds of up to 25 knots. The vessel can also carry a helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle and rigid inflatable boats. It can also carry mission-specific equipment.

The Yarmook-class ships are equipped for maritime surveillance and security operations, while also possessing weapons for combat roles. Hunain can reportedly carry anti-ship missiles, air-defence systems, a 30mm naval gun and machine guns.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the vessel sustained “severe damage” and has returned to harbour.

How did the collision happen?

On Tuesday (Sep 15) evening, PNS Hunain came close to an Indian Navy frontline warship during a routine surveillance mission. India has said that the Pakistani vessel was travelling at high speed and engaging in unprofessional and unsafe manoeuvring that resulted in the collision of the two ships.

In response to the incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, “The conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991.”

That 1991 pact requires the two nuclear-armed neighbours to give advance notice of military movements and to exercise care at sea so that exercises and patrols do not turn into incidents. India said the collision, while occurring on the high seas, breached those rules.

The Pakistani chargé d’affaires was “advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents.”