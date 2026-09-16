/Gurugram biker hit-and-run case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla, cousin sent to 2-day police custody

Kalyan Bainsla, who was arrested for allegedly knocking down a woman biker with his car in Gurugram, and his cousin Lovneesh, who is also an accused in the case, have been sent to two days of police custody. Both were produced before a local court on Wednesday.

Bainsla was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan on Tuesday, a day after a video of the incident involving the woman biker went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday morning on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, where the woman, identified as Sia, was riding with a group of fellow bikers. She was injured after Bainsla allegedly rammed his car into her bike. Police initially treated the incident as a suspected hit-and-run case.

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Gurugram Police add attempt to murder charge

On Tuesday, Gurugram Sector 56 SHO Manoj Kumar said police had registered a case and added several charges in connection with the incident. He was speaking after visiting Sia's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, to record her detailed statement.

"We have immediately registered a case, keeping the woman's dignity in mind, and have come here to record the statement..." SHO Manoj Kumar said while leaving Sia's residence.

He further said, "We have added Sections 78, 79, and 109 of the BNS, as well as the charge of Attempt to Murder, to this case."

Police act after viral video

The case began after a video showing a car allegedly hitting a female biker on Golf Course Road surfaced on social media. The Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance after its Social Media Monitoring Cell noticed the video circulating on September 14.

According to a police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station."

The police said that during the investigation, CCTV footage was thoroughly analysed and Section 109 of the BNS, which relates to attempt to murder, was added to the case. The provision carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Bainsla was subsequently arrested in Dausa on Tuesday. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.