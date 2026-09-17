/PM Modi’s 76th birthday: From Akshay Kumar to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes

On September 17, the nation is celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. On this special occasion, several celebrities from the entertainment industry have extended their warm wishes on their respective social media accounts.

Bollywood celebs extend their warm wishes for PM Modi

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing messages of greetings and appreciation on the occasion. Some shared throwback photos, sharing the moment with PM Modi.

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Akshay Kumar took to his official account on X and penned a heartfelt wish in Hindi for the honoured personality. He wrote, "Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this."

He further continued his note by jotting, "May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal."

The Bollywood fitness icon, Shilpa Shetty, also shared a throwback photo with PM Modi on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, strength, and continued success as you lead the nation forward."

Instagram story of Shilpa Shetty Photograph: (Instagram)

The Devdas actor, Jackie Shroff, shared a picture with PM Modi on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!"

Instagram story of Jackie Shroff Photograph: (Instagram)

PM Modi's 76th birthday