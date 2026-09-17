/'He is eagerly waiting': Jason Sanjay reveals dad Vijay’s reaction to his directorial debut Sigma

Debut filmmaker Jason Sanjay, who is gearing up for the release of his new film Sigma, has revealed that his illustrious father will not be part of the promotions. Jason is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s son. The young filmmaker, however, revealed that the actor-turned-politician is eagerly waiting to watch the film and see what Jason has created.

On Wednesday, Jason spoke at the Telugu press meet of Sigma, where he was asked about Vijay's involvement in the film. "He is waiting for the release," he said.

The director was asked if Vijay would be a part of the promotional campaign, to which he said that he would want to keep his father away from all promotions.

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“I want the promotion to be about the film, and I don't want that to overlap, and obviously he is the CM today, so you know you have so much responsibility."

Jason also shared that Vijay is excited about the film and is looking forward to watching it. "He is also very excited," he added.

When the young filmmaker was asked what his reaction was when Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jason said, "I felt very happy. It was obviously a very happy moment for me and everyone around him."

On how his parents reacted to his decision of becoming a filmmaker

While Vijay is an actor, Jason chose direction as his career. The director siad he first discussed his decision with those closest to him.



He said, "I spoke to everyone-my parents, my sister and my friends. They were all extremely positive, and that gave me a lot of energy. It was then that I truly realised how much faith they had in me. When Sigma went on floors, Vijay Sethupathi sir, Soori sir and several others wished me well. I also received the blessings of many people."

He also revealed that he already has ideas for future projects. "I have two or three good story ideas in mind. I'll start developing them after Sigma releases,” said Jason.

Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions.

Sigma will be releasing across theatres on October 2, 2026.

