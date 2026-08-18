/Sigma release date out: Jason Sanjay, Sundeep Kishan's heist adventure to arrive in October

After a long wait, CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma is all set to hit theatres worldwide. Starring Sundeep Kishan, it has locked an October release date. The news was shared by the makers on social media on Tuesday.

Sigma release date

The announcement was made by Lyca Productions. Sharing the update, the production house wrote, "Mark the date for the heist on October 2. #SIGMA is all set to light up the screens."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the film was expected to release on July 31. However, the plans changed after Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was moved to July 23.

Mounted as a high-energy heist adventure that features action, comedy, treasure-hunt elements and mystery, it also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee and Sheela Rajkumar.

About Sigma

Helmed by Jason Sanjay, the story revolves around a protagonist who refuses to take the conventional route and instead creates his own path. It is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, and shot in several locations, including Chennai, Salem, Thalakona and Thailand.

Also Read: Trisha salutes CM Vijay at Independence day celebrations

The project also features a special song featuring Sundeep Kishan and Catherine Tresa. The track, composed by Thaman S, was filmed on a large-scale set.

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut

Sigma marks Jason Sanjay’s first film as a director. He is the son of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and viewers are excited to watch his work.

Also Read: Major relief for TN CM Vijay as wife Sangeetha withdraws infidelity and divorce petition

Sundeep Kishan had earlier spoken about Sanjay, saying, "We are very excited about it. We also realised that Sigma is not just a film but a cultural experience. It is Sanjay's debut and he has taken a completely alternative route wanting to be director. So we come with that responsibility."

Before the new release date was announced, Sundeep had also shared an update about completing the dubbing process for his portions. The production team had completed filming in December 2025.