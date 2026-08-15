/Trisha joins Independence day celebrations as CM Vijay hoists flag | Watch

On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hoisted the National Flag at Fort St. George in Chennai on Saturday morning. This was his first Independence Day address as CM after his party TVK won at Assembly elections with historic mandate. But above all, what garnered all the attention was the presence of Trisha.

This is actress' first public appearance after the controversy sparked over Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'double meaning' remark on actress over her close bonds with Vijay.

Trisha attends Independence day event in Chennai, solutes CM Vijay

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On the day, he drew special attention from attendees. The event was attended by many dignitaries, including his family and parents. But the face that caught everyone's attention was Trisha Krishnan.

Videos have gone viral across the social media.