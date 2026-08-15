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  • /Trisha joins Independence day celebrations as CM Vijay hoists flag | Watch

Trisha joins Independence day celebrations as CM Vijay hoists flag | Watch

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 10:15 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:18 IST
Trisha joins Independence day celebrations as CM Vijay hoists flag | Watch

Trisha joins Independence day Photograph: (X)

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This was his first Independence Day address as CM. On the day, he drew special attention from attendees. The event was attended by many dignitaries, but the face that caught everyone's attention was Trisha Krishnan.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay hoisted the National Flag at Fort St. George in Chennai on Saturday morning. This was his first Independence Day address as CM after his party TVK won at Assembly elections with historic mandate. But above all, what garnered all the attention was the presence of Trisha.

This is actress' first public appearance after the controversy sparked over Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'double meaning' remark on actress over her close bonds with Vijay.

Trisha attends Independence day event in Chennai, solutes CM Vijay

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On the day, he drew special attention from attendees. The event was attended by many dignitaries, including his family and parents. But the face that caught everyone's attention was Trisha Krishnan.

Videos have gone viral across the social media.

Trisha was seen in the front row among other invitees, including veteran director and Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar. The actress looked visibly happy, talking with people around her.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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