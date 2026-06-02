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Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay always wears black-and-white suits

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 09:33 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 09:33 IST
Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay always wears black-and-white suits

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on black-and-white suits Photograph: (X)

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Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's black-and-white suits have garnered a lot of attention on social media since he took over the office. On Monday, he addressed the ongoing discussion revealing the secret behind his outfit.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's black-and-white suits have been making headlines since he took over the office. Now, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader has finally addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his attire, which has become a regular feature of his public appearances.

Why CM Vijay's attire is trending

While speaking at a rally in Tiruchirappalli on Monday, he revealed that his choice of clothing was never planned as a fashion statement, but was intentionally chosen to showcase the values he wants to uphold.

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CM Vijay's outfit has sparked a conversation because ever since he was sworn in as Chief Minister, he has not opted for the traditional white shirt and veshti commonly worn by Tamil Nadu leaders.

Rather, the actor-turned-politician chose a black-and-white suit for the ceremony and has continued wearing similar outfits at official functions.

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CM Vijay reacts

Responding to the buzz, he said, "Many people have been talking about the new suit that I have been wearing recently. Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that."

He further explained the meaning of his attire by adding, "I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white."

He also shared about the significance of the colour black for him. "As for what the black colour signifies and whom it represents, I do not think I need to explain it, as everyone already knows, he said. "I am not someone who gives lengthy explanations or speaks unnecessarily. As people know, I usually speak for less than 20 minutes at most meetings."

CM Vijay's final film

His final film, Jana Nayagan, has faced multiple delays in recent months. Produced by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K Narayana, the film has remained stalled due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Apart from CM Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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