Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay always wears black-and-white suits

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's black-and-white suits have been making headlines since he took over the office. Now, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader has finally addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his attire, which has become a regular feature of his public appearances.

Why CM Vijay's attire is trending

While speaking at a rally in Tiruchirappalli on Monday, he revealed that his choice of clothing was never planned as a fashion statement, but was intentionally chosen to showcase the values he wants to uphold.

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CM Vijay's outfit has sparked a conversation because ever since he was sworn in as Chief Minister, he has not opted for the traditional white shirt and veshti commonly worn by Tamil Nadu leaders.

Rather, the actor-turned-politician chose a black-and-white suit for the ceremony and has continued wearing similar outfits at official functions.

CM Vijay reacts

Responding to the buzz, he said, "Many people have been talking about the new suit that I have been wearing recently. Are we not allowed to wear a coat and suit? Is it meant only for people in positions of authority? There is nothing like that."

He further explained the meaning of his attire by adding, "I am not wearing many colours. It is just black and white, like all our hearts. The choice of these colours is to show that I will remain transparent and simple in everything, just like black and white."

He also shared about the significance of the colour black for him. "As for what the black colour signifies and whom it represents, I do not think I need to explain it, as everyone already knows, he said. "I am not someone who gives lengthy explanations or speaks unnecessarily. As people know, I usually speak for less than 20 minutes at most meetings."

CM Vijay's final film

His final film, Jana Nayagan, has faced multiple delays in recent months. Produced by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K Narayana, the film has remained stalled due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).